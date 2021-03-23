Left Menu

Arunachal govt will strictly deal with police personnel found indulging in drug business

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:28 IST
Arunachal govt will strictly deal with police personnel found indulging in drug business
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reiterated that the state government will strictly deal with police personnel found indulging in drug business and abuse.

Terming drug abuse as the ''biggest challenge'' for the state, Khandu said it is wreaking havoc on the life of the young generation.

''Youths are our future and if we ourselves are involved in destroying the future of our children then we are taking Arunachal towards darkness,'' he said while attending the Dikshant Parade at Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa near here.

Khandu added that the state government would constitute Special Task Force (STF) in every district to contain drug abuse and further announced special incentives for police personnel joining the STF on deputation.

He also announced risk allowances for police personnel assigned on duties that involve risking their lives.

Khandu appreciated the determination of the recruits who despite the COVID-19 pandemic, successfully completed their training course and thanked the ITBP for their assistance in completion of the training.

''The state police that initially started as a small force today has the strength of 15,000 personnel with 3,000 vacancies more to be filled,'' the chief minister said and assured that the vacancies would be gradually filled through Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in coming days.

Stressing on the importance of training, Khandu requested the home department to regularly conduct training for police personnel and make them fit for duty.

He said that whenever on a district tour, he found that the physical fitness level of many police personnel are not up to the mark and further urged the department for regular conduct of physical training as well as other training programmes.

The chief minister congratulated the 1,034 trainee police constables and wished them for further success in their career.

He also congratulated the state police and the PTC for having successfully trained the largest batch of constable recruits ever in the history of the state.

On the occasion, Khandu also flagged off police vehicles and inaugurated the MT garage and firing range.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra were also present on the occasion among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Fatah, Hamas face headwinds ahead of Palestinian vote

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah party and his militant Hamas rivals would each fall well short of a parliamentary majority if elections are held in May, forcing them to partner with each other or smaller parties to form a governme...

Sterling slips to six-week low on EU vaccine tensions

Sterling skidded to a six-week low against the dollar on Tuesday as the EU considers banning COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain, which relies heavily on imports for its vaccination drive.After falling far behind post-Brexit Britain and the...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales hit nine-month low; current account deficit widens sharply in 2020

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a nine-month low in February amid bitterly cold weather, and expensive lumber and rising mortgage rates could cool the housing market this year. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesda...

'Manipur govt-in-exile' case: NIA files charge-sheet against 2 separatist leaders, their associates

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against two separatist leaders from Manipur, who had in 2019 announced the launch of the Manipur government-in-exile and declared the states independence from India, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021