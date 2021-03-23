Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:29 IST
34 students of Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy clear Civil Services Main exam 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-four students of Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination and qualified for Civil Services (interview) Examination 2020, the university announced on Tuesday.

The result of Civil Services (Main) 2020 was declared by the UPSC on Tuesday, while the interviews for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B') will be held soon.

According to a statement by Jamia Millia Islamia, the RCA will conduct a series of mock interviews and interactive sessions for the qualified students ''with the help of senior/retired bureaucrats and academicians''.

''These students are residing in RCA, JMI where they are getting facilities of classes, test series, libraries, special lectures and mock interviews,'' it said.

Last year, 30 students of RCA, JMI were selected in the civil services.

''Another 35 students of RCA were selected for different state public services in J-K, Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, as well as for IB, CAPF, RBI and other central and state services,'' the statement added.

