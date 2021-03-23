Nishank pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on at DU 'Shaheed Diwas'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at an event organized on Tuesday by Delhi University on the occasion of 'Shaheed Diwas'.

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.

March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed by the British government for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.

''Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his associates Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the founders of the Indian Independence movement, are inscribed in golden letters. ''The lives of those people are exemplary, they inspired selflessness and dedication towards the nation among the future generations through their sacrifice to protect the motherland and the nation,'' the minister said.

Nishank added that the Delhi University community not only cherishes the memories of the martyrs but also pays tribute to them by motivating others to serve the nation.

Bhagat Singh was imprisoned for a day in the basement of the Vice Regal Lodge of the Delhi University.

''The University of Delhi opened a library and a research centre in the same room where the writings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and works of scholars on him are displayed,'' the minister said.

