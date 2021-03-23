Left Menu

18 MBBS students of Vimsar fined Rs 54,000 for ragging juniors

They have also been issued warning letters, Director of the institution, Lalit Meher said.Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said the students have already deposited the fine amount.Sources said some fourth year students told the second year students of the institution to come to the basketball ground on March 10 evening. Subsequently, the junior students lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:35 IST
18 MBBS students of Vimsar fined Rs 54,000 for ragging juniors

The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 18 fourth year MBBS students of the institution for their involvement in a ragging incident.

The erring students also signed undertakings that they would not get involved in such incidents in future, an official said.

''The anti-ragging committee of the institution inquired into the ragging allegation and as per the suggestion of the committee, 18 students were slapped a fine of Rs 54,000. They have also been issued warning letters, Director of the institution, Lalit Meher said.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said the students have already deposited the fine amount.

Sources said some fourth year students told the second year students of the institution to come to the basketball ground on March 10 evening. However, the second year students didn't come to the ground in fear. But later in the night, the fourth year students again came to the hostels, where the second year students stay, and called them to the basketball ground and made them stand from 11 pm to 4 am there.

During this period, the junior students were also subjected to verbal abuse and mental harassment. Subsequently, the junior students lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi. Following the complaint, the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi informed the VIMSAR authorities about the incident.

The VIMSAR authorities immediately started an inquiry to verify the veracity of the allegation and the senior students were slapped with fine after inquiry.

In October 2018, the VIMSAR authorities had debarred 23 undergraduate students of the institution, who were members of the students union, from attending classes and library for one month over a ragging allegation.

Some first year students and their parents had lodged complaints of ragging with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi in that regard and the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi had informed the VIMSAR authorities about the incident.

Subsequently, the anti-ragging committee of VIMSAR had inquired into the matter and debarred 23 students from attending classes for one month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland sets binding target of 51% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

The Irish government on Tuesday approved a law setting a binding target of cutting greenhouse gases by 51 by 2030, with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The initial cuts will be implemented via five-year carbon budgets using 2...

Unidentified Indian woman shuttler forced out of Orleans Masters after COVID case in team entourage

An unnamed Indian woman shuttler was on Tuesday forced to withdraw from the Orleans Masters after a team entourage member tested positive for COVID-19 and she was identified as a close contact.In a statement, the Badminton World Federation ...

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial after U.S. health officials said the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.The follo...

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Incs Chief Impact Officer.Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021