LG suggests to set up skill development centre at Ambedkar University

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired the 10th court meeting of Dr B R Ambedkar University in Delhi and suggested Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather to set up a skill development centre.

Baijal, who also holds the post of the chancellor of the university, reviewed the varsity's annual report, accounts and budget estimates. ''Advised the university to have its own audit mechanism for carrying out internal audit. Also suggested to the VC to set up a skill development centre to augment students' skill and employability and facilitate the students for switching from one discipline to another on the basis of credit transfer system,'' the LG tweeted from his official account.

He also emphasised on ''monitoring of new projects carefully/meticulously for timely completion and avoiding delays''. ''Appreciable that, amid the COVID-19 pandemic AUD smoothly transitioned to online mode without any disruption to instructional delivery,'' he added.

