PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:04 IST
Congress to hold interaction with youths to spread awareness on job guarantee programme

The Congress would conduct interactions with the youth in 43 Assam constituencies where the party is contesting in the first phase of assembly polls on March 27 to spread awareness regarding its 'Government Job Guarantee Programme', party leader Ashok Chavan said Tuesday.

The candidates from these constituencies will be leading these interactions, addressing the questions and grievances of the youths at the grassroots level, said Chavan who is currently a minister in the Maharashtra government.

These engagement and discourse driven initiatives will be under the banner of: Congress's 'Five Lakh Government Jobs Plan- A Conversation'.

The party's candidates have invited all the individuals, from their respective constituencies, who have registered online for their government job guarantees, to attend the interaction-based events.

According to the latest figures, more than 1.40 lakh people from across constituencies have registered on the party's official website and even those who have not registered for the online job registration programme, are welcome to attend the interactive session to learn about the party's job guarantee programme.

The Congress candidates, will be holding continuous, in-person engagements in their constituencies, with those who wish to gather more information and have their queries addressed on how the party aims to provide five lakh government jobs in the state.

Along with this, the Congress Party will also address the people's questions about the party's online job registration programme and motivate unemployed youths of the state to undertake the initiative of submitting their applications on the party's website.

The idea behind this engagement initiative, is to inform the people of Assam, in a detailed manner as to how the Congress party aims to execute and generate, its government job guarantee programme, he said.

Interactions are for the people to understand that the Congress Party stands determined to clarify any queries that they might have and explain the benefits they shall receive with the guaranteed generation of five lakh government jobs, when Congress comes to power in Assam.

The Congress after analyzing all sectors of the Assam economy and the government, has come to the following conclusion that there are a number of government posts currently lying vacant.

Chavan said that based on the current industrial landscape of the state, the Congress plans to fill the vacant posts immediately as there are over 60 thousand posts lying vacant in over 35 departments of the state.

''We have identified several high potential sectors that will create job opportunities and also contribute to the state GDP, such as clothing, handloom, tourism and the party will give special focus on the IT sector'', he added.

