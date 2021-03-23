Left Menu

Volume of loudspeakers at mosques be fixed per HC orders: UP minister to Ballia DM

Citing that he is facing difficulties in discharge of his duties, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday shot a letter to the Ballia district magistrate, saying the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to the court orders.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:03 IST
Volume of loudspeakers at mosques be fixed per HC orders: UP minister to Ballia DM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Citing that he is facing difficulties in discharge of his duties, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday shot a letter to the Ballia district magistrate, saying the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to the court orders. ''Namaaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja (worship) and discharging government duties,'' Shukla said in the letter, referring to the Kajipura Madina Masjid in his constituency. Shukla said there are a number of schools in the vicinity of the mosque and the practice hampers their studies. ''Religious publicity takes place through loudspeakers. Information regarding donations for the construction of mosques is disseminated in an extremely loud volume. This has an adverse impact on students, elder citizens and the health of patients. The common public is facing extreme noise pollution,'' he said. He said the volume of loudspeakers at the mosques in Ballia should be fixed according to orders of the Allahabad High Court while unnecessary ones should be removed. The objection to the loudspeaker volume by the UP minister came days after a similar complaint was made by Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University Sangita Srivastava. Srivastava had complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early everyday due to "azaan" being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action. Srivastava had also said the sleep disruption leads to headache through the day, impacting her work. Asserting that she is not against any religion, the VC had suggested that "azaan" can be recited even without a loudspeaker so that it does not cause discomfort to others. She had also referred to a Allahabad High Court order in this regard, requesting the DM to take prompt action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's tax watchdog investigating EDP's dams sale

Portugals tax watchdog is investigating a multi-billion euro sale of six dams by utility EDP to French firm Engie after opposition lawmakers claimed it used loopholes to avoid the payment of over 100 million euros 118.60 million in taxes.In...

Missteps could mar long-term credibility of AstraZeneca shot

AstraZenecas repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data coupled with a blood clot scare could do lasting damage to the credibility of a shot that is the linchpin in the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, potentially even und...

Chicago suburb approves historic plan to pay Black residents reparations

The Chicago suburb of Evanston has become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of segregation and discriminatory practices.The city council voted 8-1 on Monday ...

NCP's Nawab Malik refutes Fadnavis' corruption claims, alleges illegal phone tapping

Nationalist Congress Party NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and termed as false the allegations made by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The NCP le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021