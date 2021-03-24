Left Menu

Turkey’s withdrawal from women’s protection treaty, ‘worrying step backwards’

Turkey’s decision to withdraw from an important treaty on protecting women is “a very worrying step backwards”, a group of independent UN human rights experts said on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 24-03-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 01:38 IST
Turkey’s withdrawal from women’s protection treaty, ‘worrying step backwards’

“This decision...sends a dangerous message that violence against women is not important, with the risk of encouraging perpetrators and weakening measures to prevent it”, said Dubravka Šimonović, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women.

She noted that it will only weaken laws which provide women protection and helps keep them safe, “and leaves them at further risk at a time when violence against women is surging all over the world”.

The Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention is the most recent international instrument that helps provide a roadmap for the elimination of gender-based violence against women and girls; alongside the UN Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Beijing Platform for Action.

A misinterpretation

The independent experts maintained that these accords not only recognize gender-based violence against women as a human rights violation, but also “commit States to putting in place policies and legislation to eradicate it”.

“The implementation of the Istanbul Convention alongside other international standards had resulted in positive changes at the national level”, they flagged.

In the last few months, some conservative politicians and groups in Turkey have reportedly expressed concerns that the Convention “threatened the family” and family values, in what the experts upheld was a misinterpretation of the term ‘gender’ expressed in the language of the Convention.

“On the contrary, the Convention provides Member States with tools to better protect women and girls and their human rights”, they said.

A call to reconsider

In 2012, Turkey was the first of 35 Member States to ratify the Istanbul Convention, and on Saturday, the experts noted, with no debate in Parliament or with society at large, it announced its decision to withdraw by Presidential decree.

Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Gladys Acosta Vargas, who also chairs of the CEDAW Committee, said that she “would welcome a dialogue with Turkey” to discuss the Convention’s importance in working towards the elimination of all forms of gender-based violence against women at “national, regional and international levels”.

“We call on Turkey to reconsider this decision and to conduct consultations with academia, civil society organizations, Parliament and society at large,” the experts said.

COVID factor

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 restrictive measures in Turkey, the experts highlighted an increased risk of violence against women, particularly domestic violence – with even greater impacts on the elderly and those with disabilities.

Citing available information that has indicated in recent years a femicide rise in Turkey, they also stressed the need for more, not fewer, tools to prevent and eradicate gender-based violence in all its forms.

We call on Turkey to reconsider this decision -- UN independent experts

“The present time calls for better implementation of international norms and standards, not for Turkey to dissociate from them,” they spelled out.

The experts reiterated their call for the Government to collect and analyse data on femicide and establish a so-called Femicide Observatory to prevent them.

Other pushbacks

The experts had previously expressed their concern regarding trends of pushbacks against women’s rights and on the relevance of the Istanbul Convention to eradicate violence against women.

The UN Special Rapporteur, the CEDAW Chair and UN and regional human rights experts were among others deeply regretting Turkey’s decision. For the full list, click here.

Special Rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Houghton ruled out for Man City's trip to Barcelona

Manchester City will be without captain Steph Houghton for their Womens Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Barcelona on Wednesday because of an Achilles tendon injury. It is one we anticipated would have settled down by now. ...

Biden to unveil 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official

The Biden administration plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2022 next week, with a full budget proposal set to be unveiled later this spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.The official, who declined to be named, said...

No clear winner in Israeli election - Israeli TV exit polls

Israels election on Tuesday was too close to call, according to TV exit polls, with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents falling short of a governing majority in parliament.Naftali Bennett, a former defence minister who ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge

World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite. Rising concerns over a third wave of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021