Left Menu

C'garh: Accusing teacher of harassment, boy commits suicide

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:19 IST
C'garh: Accusing teacher of harassment, boy commits suicide

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after accusing a former teacher of physical harassment in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Aradhana Ekka (30) was arrested on Tuesday based on the suicide note posted by the boy on social media before killing himself, station house officer of Torwa police station Parivesh Tiwari said.

The Class 11 student of a private school was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Devrikhurd area on March 18, the official said.

The boy lived with his mother, who had stepped out of the house, and on return, found her son hanging, he said.

''Investigations revealed that the boy had posted a 'scheduled message' (that automatically gets posted on a specified date) tagging his friends on Telegram and Instagram social media platforms before taking the extreme step. The message was written in English in a coded form,'' Tiwari said.

The police's cyber cell decoded the message and found that the boy had accused Ekka of physically and mentally harassing him, following which the teacher was arrested, he said.

Ekka, a resident of Sirgitti area, was earlier teaching in the victim's school, but moved to a government school, the official said.

The accused remained in contact with the boy and kept visiting his house and even met him on the day of the suicide, he said.

The accused was booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC and sections 11 (sexual harassment) and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google signs deals with Italian publishers for content on News Showcase

Alphabet Incs Google said on Wednesday it had sealed agreements with various Italian publishers to offer access to some of their content on the U.S. tech giants Showcase news platform.Google News Showcase is a global vehicle to pay news pub...

Kremlin says Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example for Russians

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.Putin had his first shot on T...

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

The Japanese manga, Black Clover Chapter 287 is expected the resolve the cliffhangers of Chapter 286 that fans want to know since the last chapter is out. Read further to know more in detail.Chapter 287 is coming out this weekend. The previ...

U.S., Turkish foreign ministers discuss S-400 dispute at NATO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed a dispute between the two countries over Ankaras purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences on Wednesday, Turkeys foreign ministry said.It said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021