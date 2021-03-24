Left Menu

Decomposed body of UP college student found

The decomposed body of a college student, who went missing on March 19, was found in a forest area near Marena village here, police said on Wednesday.Hariom 20 was studying at a law college run by Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:28 IST
Decomposed body of UP college student found

The decomposed body of a college student, who went missing on March 19, was found in a forest area near Marena village here, police said on Wednesday.

Hariom (20) was studying at a law college run by Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. ''Hariom (20) was a student of Swami Shukdevanand Law College and resided in a rented accommodation in Mohanganj locality. He went missing on March 19 after sitting for his examinations. His father Ashok Singh had lodged a missing report at the Sadar Bazar Police Station,'' ASP (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

His body with several injury marks was found Tuesday night, the officer said, adding that it has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said that the victim's father suspects the role of Hariom's college mates in the incident. Kumar said four students have been detained. The Mumukshu Ashram was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused Chinmayanand of sexual assault. The student later withdrew her charges against Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the case in September 2019 and released on bail nearly five months later.

PTI CORR/ABN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google signs deals with Italian publishers for content on News Showcase

Alphabet Incs Google said on Wednesday it had sealed agreements with various Italian publishers to offer access to some of their content on the U.S. tech giants Showcase news platform.Google News Showcase is a global vehicle to pay news pub...

Kremlin says Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example for Russians

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.Putin had his first shot on T...

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

The Japanese manga, Black Clover Chapter 287 is expected the resolve the cliffhangers of Chapter 286 that fans want to know since the last chapter is out. Read further to know more in detail.Chapter 287 is coming out this weekend. The previ...

U.S., Turkish foreign ministers discuss S-400 dispute at NATO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed a dispute between the two countries over Ankaras purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences on Wednesday, Turkeys foreign ministry said.It said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021