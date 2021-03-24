Decomposed body of UP college student found

The decomposed body of a college student, who went missing on March 19, was found in a forest area near Marena village here, police said on Wednesday.

Hariom (20) was studying at a law college run by Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. ''Hariom (20) was a student of Swami Shukdevanand Law College and resided in a rented accommodation in Mohanganj locality. He went missing on March 19 after sitting for his examinations. His father Ashok Singh had lodged a missing report at the Sadar Bazar Police Station,'' ASP (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

His body with several injury marks was found Tuesday night, the officer said, adding that it has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said that the victim's father suspects the role of Hariom's college mates in the incident. Kumar said four students have been detained. The Mumukshu Ashram was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused Chinmayanand of sexual assault. The student later withdrew her charges against Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the case in September 2019 and released on bail nearly five months later.

