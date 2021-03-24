Left Menu

Constable booked in UP's Etah for lodging false cases against dhaba owner who asked him to pay up

PTI | Etah | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:49 IST
Constable booked in UP's Etah for lodging false cases against dhaba owner who asked him to pay up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered here against a head constable and other unnamed persons for allegedly implicating 10 people, including a dhabha owner, in false cases allegedly for demanding money for the food they served to policemen last month, officials said.

''The FIR has been registered against Head Constable Shailendra and others for implicating 10 persons, including customers, at a dhaba in several false cases when dhabha owner Pushpendra Yadav demanded money from the constable for the food that was served to them,'' a senior official said citing the FIR.

The policeman was booked on Tuesday under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 384 (extortion) and 211 (false charge of offence), he said.

The FIR was registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted by Additional SP (Crime) Rahul Kumar based on a complaint lodged by Pushpendra's younger brother Praveen.

In the complaint, Praveen had alleged that Inspector of Kotwali Dehat Indresh Pal Singh and two Head Constables Shailendra and Santosh Kumar had lodged false cases by implicating 10 persons, including him.

ASP Kumar said the policemen took help of local liquor gangster Bantu Yadav, who allegedly provided the police personnel with illicit alcohol and 'ganja'. Police is also trying to trace his whereabouts.

Kotwali Dehat police had earlier claimed that they raided the dhaba in Jasram village in the evening of February 4 after getting information that some criminals were planning to commit a robbery and they arrested 10 persons from the dhaba after an encounter recovering country-made pistols, liquor and ganja from their possession.

Among the 10 arrested from the dhaba were Praveen's elder brother Pushpendra Yadav (34), cousin Deepak Yadav (24) and eight others. The accused were booked on charges, including attempt to murder, sections of the Excise Act, the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Meanwhile, the SHO was suspended last week in a separate matter when a surprise inspection led to the discovery of 1,400 cartons of seized liquor missing from the strong room of the police station under his in-charge.

The victim Praveen, who is a B Tech graduate, told media that on February 4 afternoon, the two head constables came to his dhaba on a bike and had lunch. After having their lunch, the two policemen did not pay up the food bill when asked to and they started abusing and left the place, he alleged.

''Later, a large number of policemen arrived in the dhaba and took me and even some customers present at the time to the police station where all were beaten up,'' he said.

After being released from prison on bail, Praveen took up the matter and wrote several letters to senior officials and later Etah District Magistrate Vibha Chahal ordered an inquiry into it, the engineering graduate added.

''I remained in jail for around 40 days and my friends are still inside," Praveen said.

Addtional Director General of Police (Agra) Rajiv Krishna said the matter has come to his knowledge.

''The charges against the policemen are very serious. I have issued orders to immediately suspend the policemen involved in the matter and take legal action also,'' he said. The probe into the matter has been transferred from Etah to a team of policemen from nearby Aligarh district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 Kolkata schools shut as students, teacher found COVID- positive

Three schools in Kolkata shut down their campuses after COVID cases were detected, officials said on Wednesday.La Martiniere for Boys and The Frank Anthony Public School shut down their campuses till March 27 and March 29, respectively, as ...

Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan, prominent horse racing figure, dies

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubais deputy ruler and for decades one of the most influential figures in international horseracing, has died, Dubais ruler said on Wednesday.Sheikh Hamdan, 75, was the brother of Dubais current ruler, ...

Boris Johnson promises permanent memorial to lives lost to Covid

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a permanent memorial to all the lives lost to Covid-19 and to commemorate the entire period of pandemic, which began with a first wave this time last year.As the country marked the one-year anniv...

Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years. The 35-year-old feels that one should never stop learning new things despite being at the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021