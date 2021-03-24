Left Menu

NGOs received Rs 50,975-crore foreign funding in last 4 years, maximum came from US: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:05 IST
NGOs working in India and registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act have received funding of over Rs 50,975 crore from abroad in the last four years with the highest donations of Rs 19,941 crore coming from the United States, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Rs 15,355 crore was received by about 18,304 NGOs in 2016-17, Rs 16,940 was received by 18,235 NGOs in 2017-18, Rs 16,490 crore by 17,540 NGOs in 2018-19, and Rs 2,190 crore by 3,475 NGOs in 2019-20.

In a written reply to a question, the minister said the highest foreign contribution was received from the United States -- Rs 5,869 crore in 2016-17, Rs 6,199 crore in 2017-18, Rs 6,907 crore in 2018-19, and Rs 966 crore in 2019-20.

The foreign contributions are received by 18,000 NGOs from about 130 countries on average.

There are around 22,400 NGOs in the country registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

