Prohibitory order clamped in Kokrajhar district

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:53 IST
Prohibitory order under section 144 Crpc has been imposed in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Wednesday, an official said.

District Magistrate Bhaskar Phukan by an order imposed Section 144 Crpc taking into account the likelihood of occurrence of law and order situation due to group clashes between different groups, mischievous activities by trouble mongers, subversive activities by anti-social elements, vandalising of public property and violation of ongoing Model Code of Conduct in the district The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, holding public or political meetings or rallies without obtaining permission from the competent authority, taking out processions, shouting slogans and holding dharnas, use of microphone outdoors without permission, carrying and brandishing of weapons, firearms and ammunition, etc, the official said.

However, children below 12 years, women and senior citizens, were exempted from the purview of the order.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain effective until further notice.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

