Niti Aayog assessing 28 centrally sponsored schemes to decide if they can be continued

Government think tank Niti Aayog has evaluated 28 umbrella centrally sponsored schemes to assess continuation viability of these schemes in 15th Finance Commission cycle, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

''The Department of Expenditure in March 2019 entrusted Development Monitoring & Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog to undertake evaluation of 28 Umbrella Centrally Sponsored Schemes (UCSS), comprising around 125 CSS,'' Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha The minister further said that these schemes have been evaluated under 10 evaluation packages and finalised evaluation reports have been shared with the concerned stakeholders. The minister also pointed out that Niti Aayog facilitates monitoring of the progress in the implementation of programmes/schemes through Output-Outcome Management Framework (OOMF) for CS/CSS Schemes of the Government of India. NITI Aayog has also developed a dashboard for this purpose which can be accessed online by the departments/ministries for updating the progress of their progammes, he added.

Continuation of schemes from one Finance Commission cycle to another entails a third party impact evaluation.

