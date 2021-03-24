Left Menu

UP student, who died month after she was found lying with severe burns along highway, cremated

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:39 IST
UP student, who died month after she was found lying with severe burns along highway, cremated
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A BA second-year student, who was found severely burnt and lying naked along a national highway in the district last month, was cremated here on Wednesday, a day after she died at a Lucknow hospital.

She was cremated amid tight security arrangements at the Ganga Ghat here. Her family members have demanded Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance and capital punishment for the accused in the case.

The woman was studying at a college run by the Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. She died around 2 am on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police S Anand had said.

According to police, she was found along the national highway on February 22 without clothes and in a severely burnt state. She was admitted to Shahjahanpur Medical College and later, shifted to the civil hospital in Lucknow.

Four people were arrested on February 26 on the basis of the victim's statement before a magistrate in which she had alleged that three people tried to rape her in a field here on February 22 and when they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire.

The fourth accused in the case is a female friend of the girl who had allegedly sent her to the fields.

All the four accused, however, have refused any involvement in the incident, with their family members demanding a high-level probe in the case.

The police said that after the death of the girl, charges of murder (section 302 of IPC) will be added in the FIR.

The Mumukshu Ashram was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused Chinmayanand of sexual assault. The student later withdrew her charges against Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the case in September 2019 and released on bail nearly five months later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci: AstraZeneca likely to release new statement on its COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc is likely to release a new, modified statement about its COVID-19 vaccine after a data and safety monitoring board expressed concern that the data in its recent public statement were outdated, U.S. infectious disease expert ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, oil rebounds: 'The mood is fairly fragile'

Global equities dipped and the dollar hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday as concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and the potential for higher taxes in the United States weighed on investor sentiment. European shares ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confidence in recovery

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday on a boost from economy-linked financial and industrial stocks as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered an optimistic view of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. T...

Blinken says China threatens NATO security, calls for joint approach to counter Beijing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a strong rebuke to China for its sweeping use of coercive measures and called on NATO allies to work with America to mount a pushback on Beijing. The United States wont force our alli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021