UP student, who died month after she was found lying with severe burns along highway, cremated

A BA second-year student, who was found severely burnt and lying naked along a national highway in the district last month, was cremated here on Wednesday, a day after she died at a Lucknow hospital.

She was cremated amid tight security arrangements at the Ganga Ghat here. Her family members have demanded Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance and capital punishment for the accused in the case.

Advertisement

The woman was studying at a college run by the Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. She died around 2 am on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police S Anand had said.

According to police, she was found along the national highway on February 22 without clothes and in a severely burnt state. She was admitted to Shahjahanpur Medical College and later, shifted to the civil hospital in Lucknow.

Four people were arrested on February 26 on the basis of the victim's statement before a magistrate in which she had alleged that three people tried to rape her in a field here on February 22 and when they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire.

The fourth accused in the case is a female friend of the girl who had allegedly sent her to the fields.

All the four accused, however, have refused any involvement in the incident, with their family members demanding a high-level probe in the case.

The police said that after the death of the girl, charges of murder (section 302 of IPC) will be added in the FIR.

The Mumukshu Ashram was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused Chinmayanand of sexual assault. The student later withdrew her charges against Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the case in September 2019 and released on bail nearly five months later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)