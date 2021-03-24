Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:08 IST
Lok Sabha passes Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill which seeks to strengthen the provisions relating to protection and adoption of children.

The amendment bill would address various issues flagged by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights that had looked into the working of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said while moving it for consideration and passage.

She said the proposed law seeks to make the district magistrate a ''synergising officer'' for issues related to protection of children.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, proposes to increase the role of district magistrates and additional district magistrates with issues concerning child care and adoption, she said.

The minister said the panel had found various shortcomings in the implementation of the Act and the object of the proposed changes in the law is to ensure that action is taken without waiting ''for a child to become a victim''.

Responding to the discussion on the measure, Irani said there is a presumption that DMs are already overburdened and would not be able to focus on the issue of child protection.

She said the DMs are already empowered to review issues related to child protection. After the bill becomes a law, their scope will go beyond review and once they are legally ordained, they would make child rights and protection a priority area.

Irani said the procedure of child adoption has a fixed timeline but often it takes longer than usual. Once the law is in place, things would get streamlined, she said.

The minister lamented that in some cases, rehabilitation of children is not a priority for childcare homes and indicated that children are kept in such institutions to get funds.

Earlier, while moving the bill for consideration and passage, she said it was found that several childcare institutions in the country did not have basic facilities like beds, drinking water and toilets.

A total of 90 per cent of the childcare institutions are run by NGOs, she added.

The bill also seeks to categorise offences wherein the maximum sentence is more than seven years' imprisonment but no minimum sentence or a minimum sentence of less than seven years has been provided as ''serious offences'' under the Juvenile Justice Act, and to remove difficulties in interpretation of the Act.

''Serious offences'' include offences for which the punishment under the Indian Penal Code or any other law for the time being is imprisonment between three and seven years.

On the child welfare committee, the bill said no person shall be appointed as a member unless they have been actively involved in health, education or welfare activities pertaining to children for at least seven years or is a practicing professional with a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or law or social work or sociology or human development.

The bill further proposes that the appointment of any member of the committee shall be terminated by the state government after an inquiry if they fail to attend the proceedings of the committee consecutively for three months without any valid reason or if they fail to attend less than three-fourths of the sittings in a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci: AstraZeneca likely to release new statement on its COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc is likely to release a new, modified statement about its COVID-19 vaccine after a data and safety monitoring board expressed concern that the data in its recent public statement were outdated, U.S. infectious disease expert ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, oil rebounds: 'The mood is fairly fragile'

Global equities dipped and the dollar hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday as concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and the potential for higher taxes in the United States weighed on investor sentiment. European shares ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confidence in recovery

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday on a boost from economy-linked financial and industrial stocks as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered an optimistic view of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. T...

Blinken says China threatens NATO security, calls for joint approach to counter Beijing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a strong rebuke to China for its sweeping use of coercive measures and called on NATO allies to work with America to mount a pushback on Beijing. The United States wont force our alli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021