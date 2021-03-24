Left Menu

EC orders UP govt to suspend IAS officer for misuse of official position as observer in Bengal polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Election Commission of India (Facebook)

The Election Commission has ordered suspension of an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer who was deployed as an observer for West Bengal assembly polls for his alleged misconduct with district officials and misuse of official position among other charges.

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the EC said on Tuesday that disciplinary proceedings should also be initiated against Narendra Prasad Pandey under India Service Rules.

''Narendra Prasad Pandey, IAS (UP :2010) shall be placed under immediate suspension for his misconduct with district officials, misuse of official position and indulging in behaviour unbecoming of an Observer appointed by the Commission,'' the letter said. ''A charge sheet may be issued to Narendra Prasad Pandey...'' the EC said.

Pandey was appointed as general observer in Kashipur assembly constituency of West Bengal. However, the Commission had to remove Pandey on March 22 ''due to his alleged misconduct in order to prevent any flare-up of the situation and to save the dignity of the institution of observer,'' the letter said.

