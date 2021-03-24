Maharashtra cabinet gives nod for land allotment for SARTHI

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the decision to make available 4,163 sq metres of land belonging to the School Education Department to Pune-based training institute SARTHI.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

The land located along the Agarkar Road in Shivaji Nagar area will be given to the institute.

