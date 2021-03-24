Former senior official at Indian High Commission in UK dies

T Haridas, a former Indian High Commission official and Managing Director of the Kerala Group of Restaurants, died on Wednesday here, according to his family. He was 69.

Haridas, who served in the Indian High Commission here for nearly two decades and retired as a senior administrative officer, was admitted to St George's Hospital in Tooting in London on Saturday as he was not feeling well.

However, his condition worsened and he breathed his last early in the morning on Wednesday, his family said.

Haridas, a native of Guruvayur in Kerala, is survived by his wife Latha and four sons.

His eldest son Vaishak is looking after the family business while his second son Vinod is a teacher by profession, and a noted dancer. Third son Nilesh is in the Information and Technology profession while his fourth son is a student.

