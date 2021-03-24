27% rise in snatching cases in Delhi: minister

There has been a marginal increase of 0.35 per cent in cases of robbery and around 27 per cent in snatching incidents in Delhi last year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the number of robbery and snatching cases registered in Delhi in 2020 were 1,963 and 7,965 respectively.

In a written reply, Reddy said comparison of crime data provided by Delhi Police for 2019 and 2020 shows that there was a marginal increase of 0.35 per cent in cases of robbery and increase of around 27 per cent in cases of snatching.

To curb such crimes, Reddy said police took various measures, including dynamic identification of crime-prone areas and integrated patrolling.

Identification, surveillance and arrest of suspected criminals, action against drinking in public, gathering of macro-intelligence against gangs and public participation through schemes like 'Eyes and Ears' are among the various other measures taken, the minister added. PTI AMP HMB

