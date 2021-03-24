Punjab CM digitally effects transfers of over 10k school teachers in one go

Punjab CM digitally effects transfers of over 10k school teachers in one goPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:29 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday effected a mass transfer of school teachers with a single click of the mouse on the state's Education Department portal.
Singh effected the transfer of a total of 10,099 teachers digitally under the Teachers Transfer Policy-2019, a government statement said. Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla was also present on the occasion.
Under the Teachers Transfer Policy 2019, the government school teachers have to be transferred online.
A total of 35,386 online applications were received from aspiring teachers and volunteers, of which 15,481 were found ineligible as they were found short of the prescribed parameters of the policy, the statement said.
The remaining 19,905 were found eligible for transfer, it added.
For the first time, computer teachers and various categories of education volunteers were also brought into the ambit of the Teachers Transfer Policy, the statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the teachers' transfer policy has been instrumental in achieving the goal of quality education by filling vacant posts.
This has helped in ensuring uninterrupted academic session, besides giving job satisfaction to teachers by allowing them to work at the places of their choice, he said.
Punjab, he said, has pioneered several path-breaking initiatives to bring in qualitative improvement in school education.
The Teachers Transfer Policy-2019 was also a major step in that direction, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ED raids premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and others in a drugs money-laundering case: Officials.
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering case
Punjab: Girls escape from Jalandhar ashram, allege lack of facilities
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira in money-laundering case
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in drugs money-laundering case