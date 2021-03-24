Maha cabinet nod for govt engineering college in Ratnagiri

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:52 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a government engineering college in coastal Ratnagiri district.

An official statement said that 300 students can be admitted to the college and added expenses of Rs 153.42 crore have been approved by the cabinet.

The college will be opened from next fiscal.

The statement said that 65 teachers and 50 non- teaching staff will be recruited for the college in a phased manner, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held detailed discussion on the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, sources said.

During the meeting held here, a presentation was also made to the cabinet on the current coronavirus situation in the state.

Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

This took the state's overall caseload to 25,64,881.

With 95 new deaths, the fatality count rose to 53,684.

