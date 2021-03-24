Individual shops to decide on closing or opening in Ghaziabad during 'Bharat Bandh': Official

A meeting was organised at the collectorate chaired by ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar Singh on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' unions on March 26, officials said.

Participation in the countrywide 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmers' unions on March 26 against the three farm laws would be optional for the traders, according to a few office bearers.

General Secretary of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal Ashok Chawla told PTI that the association would remain neutral during the 'Bharat Bandh'. No association would force anybody to close their shops or compel them to keep it open as traders are free to take decisions on their own, Chawla added.

In the meeting, all the problems regarding COVID-19, 'Bharat Bandh' and deposition of arms licenses during panchayat elections were discussed, he further said.

