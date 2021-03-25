Left Menu

Mandoli prison inmate dies by suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 00:35 IST
Mandoli prison inmate dies by suicide

A 25-year-old inmate hanged himself inside a temporary jail facility in the Mandoli prison complex on Wednesday afternoon, officials said here.

The deceased has been identified as Guddu, they said.

The inmate was lodged in a flat at the third floor of a temporary jail with five others. He hanged himself in a room, while others were asleep, a senior jail official.

Around 3 pm, the body was found, he said.

The deceased had two cases of theft registered against him.

He was out on interim bail and had surrendered in temporary jail on Sunday, the official said, adding that inquest proceedings are being conducted by the metropolitan magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Federal Trade Commissioner

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a Pakistani-American associate professor of law to be a Federal Trade commissioner.Lina Khan, who is in her early 30s, has been nominated for the unexpired term of seven years from September 26,...

Privileges Committee of RS finds no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha has found no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy after he complained of being allegedly manhandled at Visakhapatnam airport.In its 70th report to the Upper House, the committee heade...

Nimtita blast case: NIA searches houses of two persons in Murshidabad

A team of the National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of two persons in West Bengals Murshidabad district in connection with its probe into Nimtita blast case in which a state minister and several...

Transgender women facing homosexuality charges in Cameroon denied bail

Two transgender women facing charges of attempted homosexuality in Cameroon were denied bail on Wednesday after a judge adjourned their case and sent them back to jail, their lawyer said. Mildred Loic, a local social media celebrity, and Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021