Mandoli prison inmate dies by suicide

A 25-year-old inmate hanged himself inside a temporary jail facility in the Mandoli prison complex on Wednesday afternoon, officials said here.

The deceased has been identified as Guddu, they said.

Advertisement

The inmate was lodged in a flat at the third floor of a temporary jail with five others. He hanged himself in a room, while others were asleep, a senior jail official.

Around 3 pm, the body was found, he said.

The deceased had two cases of theft registered against him.

He was out on interim bail and had surrendered in temporary jail on Sunday, the official said, adding that inquest proceedings are being conducted by the metropolitan magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)