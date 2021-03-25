Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Federal Trade Commissioner

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a Pakistani-American associate professor of law to be a Federal Trade commissioner.

Lina Khan, who is in her early 30s, has been nominated for the unexpired term of seven years from September 26, 2017, vice Joseph Simons.

The White House sent the nominations to the United States Senate.

Born to Pakistani parents in London, Khan moved to the United States when she was 11.

Khan is an associate professor of law at Columbia Law School, where she teaches and writes about antitrust law, infrastructure industries law, and the antimonopoly tradition.

Her antitrust scholarship has received several awards and has been published by the Yale Law Journal, Harvard Law Review, Columbia Law Review, and University of Chicago Law Review.

Khan previously served as counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, where she helped lead the Subcommittee's investigation into digital markets.

She was also a legal advisor in the office of Commissioner Rohit Chopra at the Federal Trade Commission and legal director at the Open Markets Institute.

She is a graduate of Williams College and Yale Law School.

