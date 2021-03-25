Japan's Olympics minister hopes torch relay turns around public sentiment

Japan's Olympics minister hopes torch relay turns around public sentimentReuters | Fukushima | Updated: 25-03-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 06:46 IST
Japan's Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa told reporters on Thursday she hoped the public's sentiment towards the Tokyo Games would improve as the torch relay proceeded. Japan officially began the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima on Thursday, kicking off a four-month countdown to the Summer Games in Tokyo, which were delayed from 2020 and are the first ever organised during a global pandemic.
The Japanese public has soured on the event due to concerns over the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
