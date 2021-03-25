Left Menu

Japan's Olympics minister hopes torch relay turns around public sentiment

Reuters | Fukushima | Updated: 25-03-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 06:46 IST
Japan's Olympics minister hopes torch relay turns around public sentiment

Japan's Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa told reporters on Thursday she hoped the public's sentiment towards the Tokyo Games would improve as the torch relay proceeded. Japan officially began the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima on Thursday, kicking off a four-month countdown to the Summer Games in Tokyo, which were delayed from 2020 and are the first ever organised during a global pandemic.

The Japanese public has soured on the event due to concerns over the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis of U.S. trial

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated i...

Nike sees social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after Chinas netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was concerned about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton...

Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery - media

A court hearing in a trial involving Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week. Le...

N.Korea missile test casts shadow over Biden administration, Japan Olympics

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japans prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington.U.N. Security C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021