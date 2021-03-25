Left Menu

Edutech startup Masai School gets $5 mn funding led by Omidyar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:37 IST
Edutech startup Masai School gets $5 mn funding led by Omidyar

Closing its second round of funding in less than a year, edutech startup Masai School on Thursday raised USD 5 million or Rs 36.2 crore in series-A round from a clutch investors led by Omidyar Network India and others.

The Bengaluru-based career-focused skill building school said other investors who joined in are the existing investors -- Unitus Ventures, India Quotient and AngelList India.

This new round of funding comes less than a year after Masai School raised its pre-series-A round in August 2020, led by Unitus Ventures, the career-focused alternative education startup said.

The fund will be used to introduce new learning tracks, thereby moving closer to a full-fledged higher education alternative, it said.

Masai began operations in June 2019 and leverages the income share agreement model to create an outcome-oriented learning approach.

Co-founder and chief executive Prateek Shukla said with the latest funding the startup will launch new programmes in user interface and user experience designing, product management and data analytics in addition to strengthening the existing offerings of full stack web and android development.

Masai's vision is to help youth launch their careers in a field of their choice irrespective of what background they come from, he said, and pointed out that this is more so because of the millions who graduate annually, only a small percentage are actually employable leaving the industry struggling to find relevant entry-level talent, implying that the root of the problem lies in the existing education system.

Shukla further said this funding will primarily be used to expand the curriculum and contribute to the transitioning of their business model from being a coding centric to a career focused institute.

Masai's curriculum expansion will help open up more doors for learners and their ISA model reduces the burden on youth and focuses on helping them really launch their career unhindered, said Siddharth Nautiyal, a partner at Omidyar.

Masai school not only trains students but even offers a allowance programme under which top performing students are given Rs 15,000 per month for the duration of the programme.

Till date, Masai has graduated over 200 students across eight batches, with a placement rate of 91 per cent at an average CTC of Rs 6.75 lakh, and it is on hopeful graduating 2000 students next academic year. Its hiring partners include Samsung, Sharechat, Instamojo, Lendingkart, Nobroker and Paytm among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo are engaged after 2 years of dating

The American actress, model, singer, and director Bella Thorne got engaged with her Italian, 28-years-old boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the 23-years-old actress and her boyfriend announced their engagements after ...

After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in Xinjiang fallout

More foreign retail brands came under criticism from social media in China on Thursday, in the wake of Beijings propaganda offensive against HM over the Swedish companys previously aired concerns on Xinjiang.Earlier this week, China denied ...

Das confident of growth not being hit by second wave of Covid infections

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday expressed confidence that the new wave of coronavirus infections would not impact economic recovery and maintained the RBIs recent 10.5 per cent growth forecast for the coming fiscal year.Th...

Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday cut for the second straight day as international oil prices cooled fell on prospects of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by second wave of COVID-19 cases.Petrol price was cut by 21 pai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021