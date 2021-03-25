No plan to set up Indian Institute of Science at more places: Education ministry

The Ministry of Education on Thursday ruled out any plan to establish Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at more places in the country.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question about any plans to establish IISc at more places, on the lines of AIIMS, IITs and NITs.

''IISc, Bengaluru is a premier institute of higher learning and research, established in 1909, under the Charitable Endowment Act, 1890 (as a joint effort of Shri J N Tata, government of India and the then Maharaja of Mysore), and subsequently brought under the purview of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956,'' the minister said.

''The institute is engaged in pursuit of basic knowledge in science and engineering, as well as on application of its research findings for industrial and social benefits. At present, there is no such plan to establish Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at more places,'' he added.

