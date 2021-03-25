Left Menu

MSDE and 9 IIMS launches Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship 2021-23

MGNF is designed to decentralize the process of development – instead of a top-down approach of development, this has the potential to drive the development of the country in a bottom-up approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:22 IST
MSDE and 9 IIMS launches Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship 2021-23
The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship, 2021-23, has been rolled out nationally in more than 660 districts across India. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The fellowship is a two-year blended program consisting of classroom sessions at IIMs and a unique opportunity to promote skill planning and development in district economies. The last date to apply is 27 March 2021.

Following the success of the pilot cohort, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship announces the launch of 'Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship' (MGNF) 2021-23 in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM-Jammu, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur and IIM Visakhapatnam. It is a unique opportunity for young, dynamic individuals to combine classroom sessions at IIM with engagement in the district economies to promote skill development and skill planning. Launched last year, the implementation of the programme has been a great success and has garnered appreciation from various stakeholders.

Past Fellows have had a substantial impact on their respective District Skill Committees. Some have created interesting projects that use skills as a pre-cursor for employment by integrating ideas from business management, public policy, and development economics learned at IIMB and understanding their district's potential. Some of the initiatives are with SHGs; others are market-based interventions to strengthen local economies.

Program Structure

MGNF is designed to decentralize the process of development – instead of a top-down approach of development, this has the potential to drive the development of the country in a bottom-up approach. It encompasses the benefits of academic inputs from IIMs during the Academic Modules (AMs) as well as the continuous faculty mentorship and the field experience garnered by the Fellows as a part of the District Immersions (DIs).

The AMs focus on management principles, economic development, public policy, and soft skills. They have been designed to address the MGN Fellows' needs in allowing them to understand opportunities and challenges to enable a flexible, skill-based economy in their district and to identify opportunities and infrastructure needed to support it. The District Immersion module would provide a framework to help the MGN Fellows negotiate the district-specific challenges in the context of documenting institutional weaknesses at the district level, identifying schemes that work well, undertaking detailed resource mapping, and formulating a rigorously researched District Skill Development Plan (DSDP) that chart out a strategy for economic development at the district.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

Applications have been invited from students across the country, and the programme requirements include:

Should be a citizen of India

Age between 21-30 years at the time of application

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university

Preferred work experience of 0-3 years

Mandatory proficiency in the Official State Language for district immersion

APPLY ONLINE ONLY on or before 27 March 2021 at https://www.iimb.ac.in/mgnf/.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship, 2021-23, has been rolled out nationally in more than 660 districts across India. The programme is being hosted by nine IIMs (IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Jammu, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur and IIM Visakhapatnam) separately, with IIM Bangalore managing the common admission process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ambassador tells Lebanese leaders it is time to form government

The U.S. ambassador to Beirut called on Lebanese politicians on Thursday to set aside their differences to rescue the country from its many crises, after months of wrangling that has blocked agreement on a new government.She joined a chorus...

Aussie Rules match falls short of post-COVID crowd record

Hopes of a world record stadium attendance for a sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were dashed on Thursday when 51,723 fans turned out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for an Australian Rules match between Carlton and C...

Ind vs Eng: Haven't changed my style too much to bat at No. 3, says Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said that he has not changed his batting style to bat at number three in the ongoing ODI series against India. In the absence of regular number three batsman Joe Root, Stokes was promoted up in the...

Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal - Evergreen

Two professional rescue teams from the Netherlands and Japan will work with local authorities to design a more effective plan to refloat a giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the company leasing the ship said on Thursday.Taiwan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021