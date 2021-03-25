Left Menu

Dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Idduki dist against LDF govt not amending Land Assignment Act

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:57 IST
Dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Idduki dist against LDF govt not amending Land Assignment Act

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala will observe a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Idukki district in protest against the Left Front government ''not fulfilling'' its promise to amend the Land Assignment Act of 1964.

UDF leaders of the district said the hartal will be from 6 AM to 6 PM but they will not force shop owners to down shutters.

The UDF said the district administration in a recent order banned constructions other than houses on land with title deeds issued under the Act.

The state government had in 2019 issued orders onrestrictions in land use aiming to curb unauthorised constructions.However, due to opposition from the public, an all-party-meet in December last year agreed to make necessary amendments to the Act.

The UDF leaders alleged that the government has not yet taken any steps to make necessary amendments.PTI CORR RRT BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-German pair quarantined after Hofmann tests COVID-19 positive

Germanys midfielder Jonas Hofmann tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined along with defender Marcel Halstenberg as a category one contact ahead of their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier with Iceland on Thursday, the countrys ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. and Britain blacklist Myanmar military-controlled companies

The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by Myanmars military on Thursday, following the generals Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, with Washington calling it a response to abhorrent violence and abuses.Th...

ROH 03252034

... ...

Germany likely to declare France high corona risk area - FAZ

Germanys public health agency is likely to class France as a region with high coronavirus incidence levels on Friday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported, a move that, if confirmed by the government, could bring tighter travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021