Dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Idduki dist against LDF govt not amending Land Assignment Act

Dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Idduki dist against LDF govt not amending Land Assignment ActPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:57 IST
The Congress-led UDF in Kerala will observe a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Idukki district in protest against the Left Front government ''not fulfilling'' its promise to amend the Land Assignment Act of 1964.
UDF leaders of the district said the hartal will be from 6 AM to 6 PM but they will not force shop owners to down shutters.
The UDF said the district administration in a recent order banned constructions other than houses on land with title deeds issued under the Act.
The state government had in 2019 issued orders onrestrictions in land use aiming to curb unauthorised constructions.However, due to opposition from the public, an all-party-meet in December last year agreed to make necessary amendments to the Act.
The UDF leaders alleged that the government has not yet taken any steps to make necessary amendments.PTI CORR RRT BN BN
