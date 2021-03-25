Left Menu

Pokhriyal launches 100+ comic books created by CBSE schools

During the occasion, Minister also launched the CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes as part of the CBSE Competency-Based Education Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:08 IST
Pokhriyal launches 100+ comic books created by CBSE schools
The National Education Policy 2020 envisions a shift from textbook learning to understanding concepts and making connections with real-world/day-to-day activities. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched 100+ comic books created by teachers and students of CBSE schools and curated by NCERT on 24th March 2021. These comics can be accessed online on the DIKSHA web portal (diksha.gov.in) or via the DIKSHA app on any android Smartphone. The comics can also be accessed through a new WhatsApp powered Chatbot. The chatbot presents a unique opportunity to expand the scope of digital learning. During the occasion, Minister also launched the CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes as part of the CBSE Competency-Based Education Project.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that the Department of School Education and Literacy, in its endeavour to provide holistic learning to students and to usher in the vision envisaged in New Education Policy 2020 has launched comic books aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks across grades 3-12. He further said that this innovative initiative will help in increasing the cultural and social sensitivity in our children while imparting knowledge. The Minister congratulated the creative and innovative teachers from various school and for this creative piece of work.

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions a shift from textbook learning to understanding concepts and making connections with real-world/day-to-day activities. It also gives further impetus to all creative and out of the box thinking than rote learning. Hence, in this context, comic books aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks across grades 3-12 have been developed as innovative pedagogical resources. The comic books have been developed by the faculties of Scholastic (language), Fine Art, Performing Arts and Information Technology across 12 States/UTs – Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

The comics are aligned with the topics of NCERT textbooks and have specific storyline and characters which students and teachers can relate to. Some of the key features of these comics are:

Each comic has been divided into smaller topics supported by worksheets and it dovetails with the learning objectives and outcomes. It has been created in a linear progression which will help to understand basic concepts and decrease the learning gaps. While deconstructing the academic content; care has been taken to address issues of gender sensitivity, women empowerment, value education among other life skills. Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India Mrs Anita Karwal; Sh. Manoj Ahuja Chairman CBSE graced the occasion along with senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Autonomous Bodies, school teachers, Principal's and students attended the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europes drugs regulator said its safety panel will call a meeting of experts on March 29 to further study the reported cases of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine as countries resume its use. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Soccer-German pair quarantined after Hofmann tests COVID-19 positive

Germanys midfielder Jonas Hofmann tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined along with defender Marcel Halstenberg as a category one contact ahead of their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier with Iceland on Thursday, the countrys ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. and Britain blacklist Myanmar military-controlled companies

The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by Myanmars military on Thursday, following the generals Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, with Washington calling it a response to abhorrent violence and abuses.Th...

ROH 03252034

... ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021