Education minister Pokhriyal launches 100 comic books created by teachers, students of CBSE schools

The comics are aligned with topics of National Council of Educational Research and Training NCERT textbooks and have specific storyline and characters, which students and teachers can relate to.Each comic has been divided into smaller topics supported by worksheets and it dovetails with the learning objectives and outcomes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched over 100 comic books created by teachers and students of CBSE schools and curated by the NCERT.

The comics can be accessed online on DIKSHA web portal (diksha.gov.in) or via the DIKSHA app on any android Smartphone. The comics can also be accessed through a new WhatsApp powered Chatbot, which presents an opportunity to expand the scope of digital learning. ''The Department of School Education and Literacy, in its endeavour to provide holistic learning to students and to usher in vision envisaged in the National Education Policy has launched comic books aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks across grades 3-12. This innovative initiative will help in increasing the cultural and social sensitivity in our children while imparting knowledge,'' he said.

The comics are aligned with topics of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and have specific storyline and characters, which students and teachers can relate to.

''Each comic has been divided into smaller topics supported by worksheets and it dovetails with the learning objectives and outcomes. It has been created in a linear progression, which will help to understand basic concepts and decrease the learning gaps. ''While deconstructing the academic content, care has been taken to address issues of gender sensitivity, women empowerment, value education among other life skills,'' a senior official of the Ministry of Education said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

