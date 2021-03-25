Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from Friday following surge in new COVID-19 cases

Government-run and privately managed colleges in Puducherry have been directed to hold classes only online from Friday following the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory.

The classes would be held six days a week (Monday to Saturday).

A release from the office of Lt Governor on Thursday said Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had approved of the Universities' proposal to hold classes only online.

However, practical classes for final semester class students would be held offline (class room classes) with strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure, the release said.

