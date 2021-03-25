Alumnus Chaitanya Kalipatnapu (’97-‘01) Sets up Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality Lab at BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani today announced that its alumnus, Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, (1997-2001, M.Sc. (Tech) Information Systems, Pilani Campus) has pledged a substantial contribution towards building an Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality Lab (AR/VR Lab). The Lab would be set up in the upcoming 20,000 sqft. dedicated Incubation and Innovation Centre at Pilani being built at a cost of Rs. 15 Cr., and envisions to make BITS Pilani a leading innovator in AR/VR solutions. The lab shall work on a beginner-to-expert mode by welcoming students and faculty keen to explore the AR/VR tools, and prove to be a catalyst for AR/VR based ventures across sectors, with focus on education, healthcare, and engineering applications. The students from its campuses have already founded start-ups on AR/VR such as Elixar System (AR based Education solution), Homingos (AR based Smartphoto solution), amongst others. Speaking about his contribution, Chaitanya, Co-Founder of the Eruditus Executive Education, said "BITS has played a pivotal role in shaping my outlook and opportunities. It is a privilege to be able to give back to the Alma mater." He further added, "I hope the state-of-the-art Lab will enable students to get hands-on experience with emerging technologies, and to positively impact our future through projects, patents and ventures." "The AR/VR Lab to be set up by the gracious donation by Chaitanya, will give a big boost to the robust culture of entrepreneurship and innovation at BITS Pilani, said Prof. Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor." He said, "we have just scratched the surface when it comes to AR-VR-XR solutions and applications, and there are immense possibilities of their adoption across industries including EdTech. I urge our alumni and corporate organizations to partner with the lab, and help build the future with us." Prof. Arya Kumar, Dean - Alumni Relations, said, "We are grateful to Chaitanya for his contribution to the alma mater, and his shared vision to build an excellent AR/VR lab in India. The establishment of the lab is only the beginning, and we will continue to grow this lab to be at the forefront of AR-VR-XR innovations." The Lab is expected to be operational in the near future, and will be open for partnerships to creators & innovators, alumni, corporate organizations, and AR/VR based startups. BITS Pilani, established in 1964, is an institute of eminence and offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral program in Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, and Management from its four campuses at Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai. It also offers Work Integrated Learning Programmes for working professionals. It has more than 150,000 alumni across the globe from its on-campus and WILP programmes.

