Left Menu

Alumnus Chaitanya Kalipatnapu (’97-‘01) Sets up Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality Lab at BITS Pilani

It is a privilege to be able to give back to the Alma mater. He further added, I hope the state-of-the-art Lab will enable students to get hands-on experience with emerging technologies, and to positively impact our future through projects, patents and ventures. The ARVR Lab to be set up by the gracious donation by Chaitanya, will give a big boost to the robust culture of entrepreneurship and innovation at BITS Pilani, said Prof.

PTI | India | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:50 IST
Alumnus Chaitanya Kalipatnapu (’97-‘01) Sets up Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality Lab at BITS Pilani
Representative Image

BITS Pilani today announced that its alumnus, Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, (1997-2001, M.Sc. (Tech) Information Systems, Pilani Campus) has pledged a substantial contribution towards building an Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality Lab (AR/VR Lab). The Lab would be set up in the upcoming 20,000 sqft. dedicated Incubation and Innovation Centre at Pilani being built at a cost of Rs. 15 Cr., and envisions to make BITS Pilani a leading innovator in AR/VR solutions. The lab shall work on a beginner-to-expert mode by welcoming students and faculty keen to explore the AR/VR tools, and prove to be a catalyst for AR/VR based ventures across sectors, with focus on education, healthcare, and engineering applications. The students from its campuses have already founded start-ups on AR/VR such as Elixar System (AR based Education solution), Homingos (AR based Smartphoto solution), amongst others. Speaking about his contribution, Chaitanya, Co-Founder of the Eruditus Executive Education, said "BITS has played a pivotal role in shaping my outlook and opportunities. It is a privilege to be able to give back to the Alma mater." He further added, "I hope the state-of-the-art Lab will enable students to get hands-on experience with emerging technologies, and to positively impact our future through projects, patents and ventures." "The AR/VR Lab to be set up by the gracious donation by Chaitanya, will give a big boost to the robust culture of entrepreneurship and innovation at BITS Pilani, said Prof. Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor." He said, "we have just scratched the surface when it comes to AR-VR-XR solutions and applications, and there are immense possibilities of their adoption across industries including EdTech. I urge our alumni and corporate organizations to partner with the lab, and help build the future with us." Prof. Arya Kumar, Dean - Alumni Relations, said, "We are grateful to Chaitanya for his contribution to the alma mater, and his shared vision to build an excellent AR/VR lab in India. The establishment of the lab is only the beginning, and we will continue to grow this lab to be at the forefront of AR-VR-XR innovations." The Lab is expected to be operational in the near future, and will be open for partnerships to creators & innovators, alumni, corporate organizations, and AR/VR based startups. BITS Pilani, established in 1964, is an institute of eminence and offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral program in Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, and Management from its four campuses at Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai. It also offers Work Integrated Learning Programmes for working professionals. It has more than 150,000 alumni across the globe from its on-campus and WILP programmes.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police close off parliament area after bomb threat

Dutch police on Thursday afternoon said parliamentary buildings and the surrounding area in The Hague had been closed off following a bomb threat.Hague police said they were investigating the scene, without giving further details. ...

Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea, Israeli media report

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liber...

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa...

Seven additional judges of Allahabad HC take oath

Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Thursday administered oath to seven new additional judges of the Allahabad High Court.Those who took oath were justices Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani Thakur, Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Hussain Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021