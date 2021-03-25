Left Menu

We should not be judgemental about dress sense: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said people should not be judgemental about dressing sense and he disapproves of any remark in this regard. Lets leave it there, Prasad said at the Times Network India Economic Conclave.

Updated: 25-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:47 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said people should not be judgemental about dressing sense and he disapproves of any remark in this regard. The minister's comments came in the wake of controversial remarks made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on 'ripped jeans'.

Prasad said the chief minister has already apologised. ''I am very clear we should not be judgemental about dress sense but let's not go into that issue in that detail because he has apologised. Let's leave it there,'' Prasad said at the Times Network India Economic Conclave. Rawat had drawn flak after at an event earlier this week he said youngsters follow strange fashion trends due to lack of values and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. He then went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He described her as wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, bangles in her hands and with two children travelling with her. He also said she runs an NGO, goes out in society and has two children and wondered what values she would give them. Later, Rawat apologised for the remarks but at the same time, he repeated his objection to ripped jeans, saying he has no problem with jeans but wearing ''torn'' ones is ''not right''. Prasad said people can have opinions. ''We can disagree with that. I am not justifying it. In India, in democracy, don't shut them from having an opinion. We may disagree which in our view may not be in very good taste. Let's leave it there. I don't approve it,'' the minister said.

