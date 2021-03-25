Assam: Police use software for randomisation of personnel on poll duty

The Assam Police on Thursday said that it will depute on-ground personnel of the force to polling stations using a software, and not manually, for the first phase of the assembly election on March 27.

This will ensure effective randomisation of manpower deployment and total neutrality, a statement issued by the Assam Police Headquarters said.

A batch of officials is using the software developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for randomisation of personnel of the force for the first phase of polling under the watchful eyes of the Observers of the Election Commission, the statement said.

Another batch of 25 police personnel is currently being trained to operate the Force Randomisation Software for the second phase of elections on April one.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta interacted with the trainees as well as the NIC team on Thursday.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

