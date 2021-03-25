Professor K VijayRaghavan gets one-year extension as Principal Scientific Advisor

Professor K VijayRaghavan has been given one-year extension as the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to Government of India, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension in the tenure of Professor VijayRaghavan as the PSA for a period of one year beyond April 2, 2021, i.e. upto April 2, 2022, it said.

The office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India was established in November 1999 by the Cabinet Secretariat. The PSA's office aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology and innovation with a focus on application of science and technology in critical infrastructure, economic and social sectors in partnership with government departments, institutions and industry.

