Left Menu

Biden sets goal of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 100 days of his administration

Today we made a historic investment in reaching the hardest hit and the most vulnerable communities, the highest risk communities as a consequence of the virus by investing an additional USD 10 billion in being able to reach them, he said.Due to COVID19 restrictions, Bidens news conference was attended by 30 reporters selected by the White House Correspondents from various media outlets, including two foreign correspondents.Biden also said that he had previously announced a goal of getting a majority of schools in K through 8 fully open in the first 100 days.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:30 IST
Biden sets goal of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 100 days of his administration
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden has set the target of achieving 200 million shots of COVID19 vaccination in the first 100 days of his administration.

Biden has already achieved his previous goal of 100 million shots in 100 days, 42 days ahead of the schedule.

"On December 8th, I indicated that I hoped to get 100 million shots in people's arms in my first 100 days. We met that goal last week by day 58, 42 days ahead of schedule. Now today I'm setting a second goal, and that is we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people's arms. That's right, 200 million shots in 100 days," Biden told reporters at his maiden solo news conference.

"I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we are doing. I believe we can do it. Today we made a historic investment in reaching the hardest hit and the most vulnerable communities, the highest risk communities as a consequence of the virus by investing an additional USD 10 billion in being able to reach them," he said.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, Biden's news conference was attended by 30 reporters selected by the White House Correspondents from various media outlets, including two foreign correspondents.

Biden also said that he had previously announced a goal of getting a majority of schools in K through 8 fully open in the first 100 days. "Now, thanks to the enormous amount of work done by our administration, educators, parents, local state education officials and leaders, a recent Department of Education survey shows that nearly half of the K through 8 schools are open now full time, five days a week for in person learning. Not yet a majority, but we're really close and I believe in the 35 days left to go we'll meet that goal as well." He said as of March 24, more than 100 million payments of USD 1,400 have gone into people's bank accounts. That's real money in people's pockets, bringing relief instantly almost. And millions more will be getting their money very soon, he added.

Responding to a question, Biden said the most urgent problem facing the American people was COVID-19 and the economic dislocation. "That's why I put all my focus in the beginning -- there are a lot of problems -- but all my focus on dealing with those particular problems.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys several Houthi drones launched at kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to targe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021