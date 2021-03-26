Left Menu

New Zealand's Catholic Church apologises to survivors of abuse

These systems and culture failed you and must change," said Cardinal Dew. The Royal Commission will make recommendations to the government in its final report later this year.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 26-03-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 06:28 IST
New Zealand's Catholic Church apologises to survivors of abuse

New Zealand's Catholic Church formally apologised on Friday to the survivors of abuse within the church and said its systems and culture must change. Cardinal John Dew, who is the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington and Metropolitan of New Zealand, made the apology at the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders in New Zealand.

"Today, recognising the importance of this moment, I apologise to you, on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders of the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand," said Cardinal Dew, who is also the president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference. "I also apologise to you on behalf of those who preceded us as bishops and congregational leaders. We offer no excuses for their actions, or for ours, that have caused you harm."

Cardinal Dew's comments in Auckland was part of witness statements being recorded from faith-based institutions at the Abuse in Care inquiry that is underway to resolve historic and current abuse claims. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set up the Royal Commission in 2018 saying the country needed to confront "a dark chapter" in its history, and later expanded it to include churches and other faith-based institutions.

An interim report by the Commission in December found up to a quarter of a million children, young people and vulnerable adults were physically and sexually abused in New Zealand's faith-based and state care institutions from the 1960s to early 2000s. The inquiry found children, some from as young as nine months old, suffered years of abuse, which included rape and electric shock treatment, by staff at psychiatric and state care facilities, clergy and foster guardians.

"We acknowledge that the systems and culture of the Church allowed abuse to occur. These systems and culture failed you and must change," said Cardinal Dew. The Royal Commission will make recommendations to the government in its final report later this year. It is one of longest and most complex commissions of inquiry undertaken in New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google forms alliance to accelerate adoption of new Android use cases like digital keys

Google on Thursday announced the formation of the Android Ready SE Alliance to drive the adoption of new consumer use cases in Android.According to Google, most modern phones now include discrete tamper-resistant hardware called a Secure El...

WRAPUP 2-Missile tests propel N.Korea to top of Biden foreign agenda

North Koreas claim on Friday that it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile highlighted military advances by the nuclear-armed state and propelled it to the top of new U.S. President Joe Bidens foreign policy agen...

Soccer-Retiring Dobson says 'yes' to pitchside proposal from ill partner

Former Australia striker Rhali Dobson bowed out of professional soccer with a goal for Melbourne City on Thursday before saying yes to a surprise pitchside marriage proposal from her partner Matt Stonham, who is battling cancer. Dobson, 28,...

Argentina says it will restrict flights from Brazil, Chile, Mexico

Argentina has decided to suspend flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico starting on Saturday to prevent different strains of the coronavirus from entering the country as it braces for a second wave of infections. The government said in a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021