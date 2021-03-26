Left Menu

N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response

North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.The Norths official Korean Central News Agency said the two new-type tactical guided projectiles accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 26-03-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 07:41 IST
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response

North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the two “new-type tactical guided projectiles” accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday. Photos on the website of the North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile lifting off from a transport erector launcher amid bright flames.

KCNA quoted top official Ri Pyong Chol, who supervised the test, as saying that the new weapon's development “is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula.” Japanese officials said both weapons tested Thursday were ballistic missiles, which are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions. According to South Korean officials, North Korea fired two other missiles on Sunday but they were likely cruise missiles, which are not banned.

The test-firings were the North's first major provocation since Biden took office in January. Some experts say North Korea aimed to apply pressure on the Biden administration to boost its leverage in future talks.

“We're consulting with our allies and partners,” Biden told a news conference Thursday. “And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly. But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization.” The United States asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea and it will take place Friday morning behind closed doors. The committee includes representatives from all 15 nations on the council.

US-North Korea talks on curbing the North's nuclear ambitions have been in a limbo for about two years due to disputes over US-led sanctions on the North. In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would expand his weapons arsenal and build up his country's military capability to cope with what he called American hostility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI raids over 100 locations across India in bank fraud cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Thursday conducted searches over 100 places in 11 States and Union Territories UTs in connection with more than 30 cases of bank fraud amounting to over Rs 3,700 crore. As per a statement, the searche...

Biden vows not to let China become world's leading power

Asserting that he is not looking for a confrontation with China and expects steep competition, US President Joe Biden on Thursday local time vowed not to let Beijing become the worlds leading power on his watch. We are not looking for a con...

Soccer-Celtic captain Brown to join Aberdeen as player-coach

Celtic captain Scott Brown will leave the club after 14 years to join Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen as a player-coach next season, the Glasgow club said. Brown, who has agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and will join them on a two-...

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday local time said it is going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to pull out US troops from Afghanistan as per the deal made during the Donald Trump administration. Speaking at his first press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021