Nagaland Police arrests 3 persons in fake marksheet racket

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland Police has arrested three persons from neighboring Assam in connection with the fake educational certificate and mark sheet racket, an officer said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID Branch of Nagaland Police unearthed a well-organized racket wherein fake mark sheets and other educational certificates of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) of students from Nagaland were being manufactured by some IT professionals based in Assam, said a release issued by PRO of Nagaland Police Headquarters.

The SIT has apprehended three accused persons from various locations in Assam after a month of reconnaissance and surveillance, the police officer said.

The prime accused was arrested from Beltola, Guwahati while the other two were arrested from Kokhrajhar, Assam.

The SIT along with Cyber cell and CFL Chumukedima conducted simultaneous raids in Beltola, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar Assam, and seized various documents such as fake mark sheets, seals of high ranking officials of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), cash, laptops, and various electronic equipment, police said.

The case came to light when the matter was reported to Police Headquarters by the Chairman NBSE Asano Sekhose, wherein he alleged that mark sheets and other educational certificates which was sent to NBSE for verification by various technical institutes from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were found to be fake, police said.

The accused are currently in police custody and further investigation is on to unveil other accomplices involved in the case, police said.

