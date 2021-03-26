Left Menu

Ski jumping-Norway's Tande hospitalised after heavy fall

"The fall looked dramatic and we are relieved after the first diagnosis that Daniel's injuries are not life-threatening." Tande helped Norway claim gold in the men's team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Norway's Olympic ski jumping champion Daniel-Andre Tande is in stable condition after being hospitalized following a heavy fall at a World Cup event in Planica, Slovenia, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said. The 27-year-old lost control of his left ski as he lifted off and crashed heavily before sliding down the hill. Tande was intubated and mechanically ventilated before being transported by helicopter to the Ljubljana University Medical Centre.

Team leader Clas Brede Brathen told Norwegian TV station NRK that Tande had sustained a broken collarbone but his injuries were not life-threatening. "We are extremely grateful for the high professional first aid and medical care after the fall," he said. "The fall looked dramatic and we are relieved after the first diagnosis that Daniel's injuries are not life-threatening."

Tande helped Norway claim gold in the men's team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

