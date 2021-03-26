Left Menu

Three Auckland schools benefitting from redevelopment programme

May Road School, Onehunga Primary School and Albany Primary School are getting new classrooms to replace those in poor condition and will benefit from investment in projects to support expected increases in student numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:34 IST
“We need property to last and serve generations of students and teachers, instil pride in their local communities and help schools attract and retain students,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Three Auckland schools in urgent need of an upgrade are benefitting from a $1.3 billion nationwide school redevelopment programme, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"Onehunga Primary School is in desperate need of further space to teach in – and will see a new three-level block built with 14 teaching spaces, library and admin space," Chris Hipkins announced during a visit to the school today.

"This includes four roll growth classrooms, at a total allocation of $14.5 million. Construction is estimated to begin later this year."

May Road School will also benefit from a $9 million investment to build a three-storey, 15 classroom block that includes eight roll growth classrooms and seven redeveloped classrooms, new carparks and a safe drop-off and pick-up area for its year 1 – 6 students. Construction is expected to get underway next year.

"May Road is in a high urban growth area and is likely to experience significant roll pressure due to housing construction taking place directly adjacent to the school," Chris Hipkins said.

In Auckland's north, Albany Primary School will receive 20 new classrooms to replace ageing facilities and to cater for growing student numbers. The project is in the early planning stages with timeframes still to be finalised.

"We need property to last and serve generations of students and teachers, instil pride in their local communities and help schools attract and retain students," Chris Hipkins said.

"The additional investment in these three schools will support them to provide learning environments for their students that are warm, comfortable and fit for purpose."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

