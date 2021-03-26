Coaching centre, shopping mall in Cuttack sealed for flouting COVID norms

A shopping mall and a coaching centre were sealed in Odisha's Cuttack for flouting Covid-19 guidelines, officials said on Friday.

The coaching centre at Chandi Chhak and a theatre- turned-mall at Ranihat were seized on Thursday for not following the guidelines, they said.

The city police has also stepped up its drive to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour among the people, they added.

The civic authorities too have increased the number of random testing at clusters that have the potentiality to spread the disease rapidly, officials said.

The Ravenshaw University has suspended all classes and examinations after COVID-positive cases were detected on the campus, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the neighbouring MS Law College too has suspended all the classes till April 3, its principal Sukant K Nanda said.

