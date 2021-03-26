Left Menu

President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Armys Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. President of India visited Army Hospital RR following chest discomfort this morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:51 IST
President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.

It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. ''President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation,'' the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

''His condition is stable,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.As part of th...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...

FOREX-Dollar buoyant as economic outlook brightens, doubts surround euro

The dollar held near its highest since November against most major currencies on Friday, buoyed by hopes of over-improving U.S. economic data and the availability of coronavirus vaccines, while the euro recovered from heavy losses a day bef...

India tells foreign partners local vaccine demand rising

India has told its international vaccine partners that domestic demand is rising due to an increase in infections, the foreign minister said on Friday, confirming that local needs will now be prioritized.In the coming weeks and months ... o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021