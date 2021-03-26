President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort
President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Armys Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. President of India visited Army Hospital RR following chest discomfort this morning.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:51 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.
It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. ''President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation,'' the hospital said in a medical bulletin.
''His condition is stable,'' it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Army
- Army Hospital
- Ram Nath Kovind
ALSO READ
US Defence Secy Austin to travel to India on March 19
India lauds efforts of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for countering terrorism
5 years after return to India, Geeta may have found her family
Concerted global action needed for achieving affordable, clean energy for all: India at UN
Shashi Tharoor justifies British Parliament's right to discuss agricultural reforms in India