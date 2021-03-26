Left Menu

New NEP will ensure equality and quality in education sector: Ramesh Pokhriyal

We have brought an excellent new education policy that will ensure equality, quality, and access in the education sector, Pokhriyal said. Among the salient features of the new NEP also are replacing the 102 structure of school curricula with a 5334 structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping of M.Phil programs and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:06 IST
New NEP will ensure equality and quality in education sector: Ramesh Pokhriyal
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said the new National Education Policy will form the basis of ensuring equality and quality in the sector and rubbished allegations of ''saffronisation'' of education.

The new policy, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year, replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. ''There is no such thing as saffronisation of education. Those who are alleging this, do not have a correct definition of saffronisation. Yes, we are respecting our mother tongue but are countries like Israel and Japan which offer education in their language, behind others?'' Education Minister Pokhriyal said in response to a question at the India Economic Conclave.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance tests for universities are part of the new National Education Policy (NEP). ''English is not knowledge, it is just a language. Today when Germany has over 14 universities teaching Sanskrit, no one asks them anything, when we do the same, there are allegations of saffronisation,'' the minister said. ''No language is being imposed on anyone. We have brought an excellent new education policy which will ensure equality, quality, and access in the education sector,'' Pokhriyal said.

Among the salient features of the new NEP also are replacing the 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping of M.Phil programs and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions. The policy is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's military parade on National Day slammed by citizens

The military parade in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistans National Day has been slammed by people in Pakistan, with many deeming it unnecessary as the nation faces a dire economic situation due to a surge in Covid-19 infections. Accordi...

China sanctions UK entities, individuals for Xinjiang 'lies'

China sanctioned British organizations and individuals on Friday over what it called lies and disinformation about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Britains government con...

Assam is being divided on religious, cultural, linguistic basis: ex-PM Manmohan Singh in a video message.

Assam is being divided on religious, cultural, linguistic basis ex-PM Manmohan Singh in a video message....

Philippines breaks daily record for COVID-19 with nearly 10,000 cases

The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest daily jump since the pandemic began, as the World Bank warned that vaccinations needed to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the countrys health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021