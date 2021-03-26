Left Menu

3-member team of mountaineers sets eye on Mt Annapurna summit

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:57 IST
A three-member team of mountaineers led by Yogesh Garbiyal, who had scaled Mount Everest in 2017, set out on an expedition on Friday to climb Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

At a height of 8,091 metres, Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest peak in the world.

''The expedition is being organised by our organisation Climbing Beyond The Summit. We will try to reach the summit between April 20 and 25 this year,'' Garbiyal said.

Members of the organisation have planned to climb all 14 peaks of the world that over 8,000 metres in height, he said.

The other members of the team are -- Sheetal, a well known mountaineer who scaled Mount Everest in 2019, and Pashan Sherpa of Nepal.

''Mount Annapurna has been conquered by six Indians in the past but none of them were women,'' Garbiyal said.

Sheetal said that ''we aim to encourage hill women to take part in mountaineering activities to increase their self confidence''. ''That is why, we have decided to include women in all our future expeditions,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

