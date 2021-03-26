Left Menu

ED attaches assets in Kerala fake degrees on PMLA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:07 IST
ED attaches assets in Kerala fake degrees on PMLA case

Assets worth Rs 1.6 crore of a Kerala-based education group chairman and his family have been attached in a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of fake degrees, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday.

A provisional order, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has been issued against James George, the Chairman of Modern Group of institutions located in Kollam district, his wife Seema James and Bharathiya Orthodox Church Religious and Charitable Trust, the central investigative agency said in a statement.

These eight immovable assets are located in Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kannur and Wayanad districts of Kerala. The ED claimed its probe found that George was ''engaged in forging certificates of various state universities.

''He distributed such fake certificates to students and job seekers in lieu of cash payment and thus cheated them during 2012-2015,'' the agency alleged.

The education group promoter also ''indulged in selling various fake diploma certificates of his Modern Group Institutes to job seekers and students against cash payment without conducting any course at his institutes during the said period. ''The proceeds of this crime were invested in purchase of immovable properties...,'' it said.

The PMLA case against George and his family is based on a Kerala Police FIR and a charge sheet filed against him in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

The Premier League is to launch two studies looking into the forces involved in heading footballs with new measures expected to be implemented ahead of next season. One study will involve players from Liverpools and Manchester Citys age-gro...

Delhi doctor held for jumping bail

A 65-year-old doctor who was declared a proclaimed offender by a court here has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Polices crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender i...

Six arrested for running online gambling racket in north Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested six persons and busted an online gambling racket in north Delhis Burari area, police said on Friday. A fake call about a robbery of Rs 2 lakh led to the busting of the racket in which the complainant himself co...

Volunteers break rank to raise doubts in trial of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine

Some of those volunteering in a trial of Russias second COVID-19 vaccine have broken rank and conducted go-it-alone amateur citizen experiments that they say raise concerns about the shots efficacy. A group of participants in the trial of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021