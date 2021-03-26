Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:50 IST
26 pc candidates contesting in phase 3 WB polls declared criminal cases against themselves: Report

Twenty-six per cent of the 205 candidates contesting in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls this year have declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 205 candidates who are contesting in the polls to be held on April 29.

''Out of 205 candidates analysed, 53 (26 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 43(21 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,'' the report said.

Among the major parties, 19 (61 per cent) out of 31 candidates analysed from the BJP, eight (62 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from the CPI(M), three (43 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from the Congress, 11 (36 per cent) out of 31 candidates analysed from the AITC and two (11 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the SUCI(C) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

It said 16(52 per cent) out of 31 candidates analysed from the BJP, 5(39 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from the CPI(M), 10(32 per cent) out of 31 candidates analysed from the AITC and 2(11 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the SUCI(C) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

According to the report, nine candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Three candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) against themselves and 16 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307) against themselves, it said.

Only 13 (6 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the third phase of the assembly polls.

Eight (26 per cent) out of 31 constituencies are ''red alert'' constituencies, the report said.

Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

According to the report, 102 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and 12, while 98 (48 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Two candidates are diploma holders, two candidates are illiterate and one candidate is ''just literate''.

The report said 67 (33 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 101(49 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

There are 37(18 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

