Left Menu

Attaining highest standards of healthcare systems not possible without pvt sector's support: Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:52 IST
Attaining highest standards of healthcare systems not possible without pvt sector's support: Vardhan

Underscoring the importance of strengthening the private sector's role in the country's healthcare system, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said if India has to attain the highest standards of healthcare systems across the world, it cannot be without the support of private players.

Addressing the seventh annual summit of NATHEALTH, focussing on ''Indian health system expansion in post-COVID era'', Vardhan said the ultimate goal of providing ''Health for All'' cannot be achieved without the active participation of the public as well as the private sector.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening the role of the private sector in the country's healthcare system.

''If India has to attain the highest standards of healthcare systems across the world, it cannot be without the support of the private sector. The provisions of healthcare facilities can be made more broad-based with the active participation of the private sector,'' the minister said.

''Currently, apart from running private healthcare facilities in various cities and towns, private enterprises are also actively engaged in supporting government-led public health programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme, Mobile Medical Units and Bio Medical Waste Management System to name a few,'' he said.

Vardhan said one of the primary objectives of the National Health Policy 2017 is to align the growth of the private healthcare sector with public health goals. It will enable private sector contributions to make healthcare systems more effective, efficient, rational, safe, affordable and ethical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sharma fires 66 to finish tied 30, Van Tonder wins title play-off in Kenya

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma holed six birdies on way to a superb five-under 66 in the final round to sign off at tied 30 at the Kenya Savannah Classic on Saturday.For the third day running, Sharma picked up six birdies but this time he ...

Scotland's Salmond launches rival pro-independence party

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond launched a new pro-independence party on Friday to run in Mays parliamentary election, a move that could splinter the separatist vote by grabbing support away from Nicola Sturgeon, his protege tur...

All-India energy demand to be higher in Jan-Mar: Ind-Ra

The all-India energy demand is expected to be higher in March quarter of 2020-21 compared to same period a year ago despite the partial lockdown in some states due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra said.Ind-Ra ...

We always remember contribution of India in our independence war: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has historical, social and cultural ties with India and New Delhi has become one of the best development partners, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Friday. Addressing the National Day programme to mark the 50 years of the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021