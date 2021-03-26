Attaining highest standards of healthcare systems not possible without pvt sector's support: Vardhan

Underscoring the importance of strengthening the private sector's role in the country's healthcare system, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said if India has to attain the highest standards of healthcare systems across the world, it cannot be without the support of private players.

Addressing the seventh annual summit of NATHEALTH, focussing on ''Indian health system expansion in post-COVID era'', Vardhan said the ultimate goal of providing ''Health for All'' cannot be achieved without the active participation of the public as well as the private sector.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening the role of the private sector in the country's healthcare system.

''If India has to attain the highest standards of healthcare systems across the world, it cannot be without the support of the private sector. The provisions of healthcare facilities can be made more broad-based with the active participation of the private sector,'' the minister said.

''Currently, apart from running private healthcare facilities in various cities and towns, private enterprises are also actively engaged in supporting government-led public health programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme, Mobile Medical Units and Bio Medical Waste Management System to name a few,'' he said.

Vardhan said one of the primary objectives of the National Health Policy 2017 is to align the growth of the private healthcare sector with public health goals. It will enable private sector contributions to make healthcare systems more effective, efficient, rational, safe, affordable and ethical.

